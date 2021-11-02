Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of October (1– 31 October)

Highlights:

• At the national level, Libya reported a declining trend in cases and COVID-19 testing compared with September, increasing the number of deaths notably in the East region. However, it is essential to note that there is still an ongoing high incidence of community transmission (CT3) in all districts in the country based on case incidence and positivity rates. Decreasing testing numbers and high positivity rates show districts' limited capacity, especially in the South Region, to respond to the current level of transmission at the district level, thereby leading to low case incidence with high positivity rates. West and South followed the national trend while East reported an increasing trend of deaths.

• 32 COVID-19 labs (out of 39) reported 118,253 new lab tests (114,813 PCR and 3,440 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done for October. Thus, out of the 1,813,516 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 357,964 (19.7%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Compared to September, there was a 20% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (16% decrease), East (32% decrease) and South (84% decrease). Thus, 89.1% (105,396) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (only 12,173 tests) and South (only 684 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1)

• For October, the national positivity rate dropped to 19.7% from 20.7% in September, representing the West with a positivity rate of 19%. However, it decreased in the East (from 33.2% to 26%) and increased in the South (from 39.1% to 40%), differing markedly from the national-level positivity rate. WHO recommends that positivity rates should be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• The overall number of new cases reported in October shows a 45% decrease (16,873 cases) compared to September, with West reporting a 43% decrease in new patients. Conversely, the East reported a 39% decrease, and the South had an 85% decrease in cases.

• In October, the number of new deaths (458) showed a 14% increase. As a result, the mortality rate for October increased from 5.9 to 6.7 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 2.7%. Compared to September, West reported a 10% decrease in deaths for the reporting week, East (49% increase) and 40% decrease reported in South (- see table 1). However, the East experienced high mortality per 100,000 population (13.8) and greater disease severity (CFR=7.3) than West and South for October.

• Libya remains classified under the high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta and Delta Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.