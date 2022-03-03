Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of January (1 – 30 January 2022)

Highlights:

• Case numbers in the country have risen with a significant increase in case incidence, positivity rate, lab testing capacity and deaths reported in January 2022 compared to December 2021. By the end of Jan, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya has changed from a high to a very high incidence of community transmission (CT3 to CT4) with 321.7 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 31.9% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 1008 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 35 COVID-19 labs (out of 42) reported 186,689 new lab tests (182,349 PCR and 4,340 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done for January. Thus, out of the 2,236,786 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 429,666 (19.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Jan shows a 164% increase (40,932 cases) from 15,524 cases last month, with West reporting a 167% increase in new patients. The East reported a 10% increase, and the South had a 379% increase in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional and global Omicron trends for the reporting week. As of 25 Jan, the EMRO region reported a 39% increase in new cases in the preceding week. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from Tunisia (558.6 new cases per 100 000; a 67% increase), Morocco (137.5 new cases per 100 000; a 10% increase), and Lebanon (647.8 new cases per 100 000; like the previous week's figures).

• In January, the number of new deaths (307) increased by 26% compared to last week (244). As a result, the mortality rate was 4.5 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.8%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (18.5), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last month, West reported a 60% increase while East and South reported an 11% and 50% decrease in deaths, respectively, for the reporting month. (- see table 1)

• Compared to December, there was a 59% increase in overall national testing: by regions, West (60% increase), East (7% increase) and South (110% increase). Thus, 97.5% (182,063) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (1.8%, only 3,285 tests) and South (0.7%, only 1,341 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% of the Libyan population,

• For January, the national positivity rate jumped to 21.9% from 13.2% in December; it increased in the West (from 13.2% to 21.9%). It also increased in the East (from 16.1% to 16.4%) and in the South (from 14.1% to 32.1%), differing markedly from the national-level positivity rate. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under very high community transmission (CT4) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.