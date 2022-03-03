Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of February (1– 28 February 2022)

Highlights:

• Although week-by-week comparisons show that cases are on a decline, the overall number of COVID-19 cases showed a further increase in February compared to January through a point in time comparison. The reason is due to the Omicron peak observed in early February. Case numbers rose in the country, with a significant increase in case incidence and positivity rates reported in Feb 2022 compared to Jan 2022. By the end of Feb, at the national level, transmission classification for Libya remained a very high incidence of community transmission (CT4) mainly due to high positivity rates, with 111 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 26.6% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, Libya had an adequate lab testing capacity at the national level with 415 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• 32 COVID-19 labs (out of 43) reported 197,986 new lab tests (185,120 PCR and 12,866 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done for February. Thus, out of the 2,446,524 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 495,115 (20.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• The overall number of new cases reported in Feb shows a 35% increase (61,183 cases) from 40,932 cases last month, with West reporting a 33% increase in new patients. The East reported a 123% increase, and the South had a 148% increase in cases. The trend in cases at the national level is consistent with the regional and global Omicron trends for the reporting month.

• In February, the number of new deaths (241) decreased by 24% compared to last week (307), back to pre-Omicron peak levels. As a result, the mortality rate decreased to 3.5 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.4%.

Compared to last month, West and East reported a 22% and 33% decrease, respectively, while South reported seven deaths for the reporting month. (- see table 1)

• Compared to Jan, the overall national lab testing remained stable (0.2% decrease): by regions, West (2% decrease), East (58% increase) and South (84% increase). Thus, 96% (189,901) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (2.7%, only 5,439 tests) and South (1.3%, only 2,646 tests) Regions. (-see Table. 1). West represents 64%, East represents 28%, and South represents 8% of the Libyan population,

• For Feb, the national positivity rate jumped to 30.9% from 21.9% in Jan; it increased in the West (21.9% to 30.9%). It also increased in the East (from 16.4% to 23.2%) and in the South (from 32.1% to 43.9%), differing markedly from the national-level positivity rate. WHO recommends that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all districts in a country.

• Libya remains classified under very high community transmission (CT4) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation.