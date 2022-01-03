Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of December (1 – 31 December)

Highlights:

At the national level, Libya reported stabilization in COVID-19 cases and a declining trend in deaths compared with November. Since October, Libya has stabilized cases (15000-17000 cases per month) at the national level and COVID- 19 testing (117000-118000 lab tests per month). For week 52, at the national level, Libya had a high incidence of community transmission (CT3) with 58.8 cases/ 100,000 population/week and a 13% weekly test positivity rate. Moreover, for reporting week 52, Libya had adequate lab testing capacity with 452 persons tested/100,000 population/week. (See Table III)

• However, it is essential to note that there is still an ongoing high to a very high incidence of community transmission (CT3-CT4) in most districts in the country based on positivity rates. Low case incidence and high positivity rates show districts' limited lab capacity, suggesting that we are not capturing the actual levels of COVID-19 cases, and daily new cases are higher than what is currently reported, especially in the East and South Region.

• 33 COVID-19 labs (out of 41) reported 117,236 new lab tests (115,129 PCR and 2,107 Ag-RDT) new lab tests done for December. Thus, out of the 2,050,097 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 388,734 (19%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• Case incidence per 100,000 increased from 57.8 in week 51 to 58.8 in week 52. The overall number of new cases reported in December shows a 2% increase (15,524 cases) from 15,246 cases in November, with West reporting a 10% increase in new patients. Conversely, the East reported a 66% decrease, and the South had a 59% decrease in cases. The trend in cases at the regional level is proportional to the trend of lab tests done for the reporting month. An increasing trend in COVID cases was observed in the West for all municipalities, especially urban areas like Tripoli, Aljfara Al Margeb and Azzawya. By the end of December, Tripoli is already showing very high levels (160 cases per 100000 population per week) of community transmission (150+, CT4) from high levels (125 cases/100000 population per week) of community transmission (50-150, CT3) in November, based on case incidence/per 100000 population/week.

• In December, the number of new deaths (244) decreased by 29% compared to last month (344). As a result, the monthly mortality rate was 3.6 per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 1.6%. However, the CFR remained high in the East (5.8), showing increased disease severity. Compared to last month, West reported a 17% decrease while East reported a 37% decrease and South reported a 60% decrease in deaths for the reporting month. (- see table 1).

• Compared to Nov, there was a 2% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (1% increase), East (51% decrease) and South (7% decrease). Thus, 96.9% (113,541) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (2.6%, only 3056 tests) and South (0.5%, only 639 tests) Regions. (-see fig. 1).

• The national positivity rate for Epi-week remained stable. It decreased from 13.7% in week 51 to 13% in week 52. West had a positivity rate of 13.2%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (16.1%) and South (14.1%), which differ markedly from the national-level positivity rate. It is recommended that positivity rates be kept below 5% in all administrative levels.

• Libya remains classified under high community transmission (CT3) with Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron Variants of Concern (VOC) circulation. As of 29 December 2021, as per the NCDC website, Libya reported the presence of Omicron VOC.