Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of April (1-31 May)

Highlights:

• 28 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 71,762 new lab tests done for May.

• Out of the total 1,049,387 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response, 186,072 (17.7%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

• As compared to April, there was a 23% decrease in overall national testing: as for all the regions, in the West (24% decrease), East (13% increase) and South (52% decrease). There is a decreasing trend of lab testing since April and continue in May, as expected during the Ramadan and Eid Holidays. (-see fig. 1)

• The national positivity rate for May dropped from 18.7% to 12%; this is attributable to overall decreased case numbers in all three regions, with West having a positivity rate of 10.9%. It cannot be generalized based on high positivity rates in East (34.2%) and South (13.2%) compared with national-level positivity rate.

• The overall number of new cases reported shows a 51% decrease compared to the prior month. There is a decreasing trend in the number of reported cases since March 2021. Patients do not prefer to get tested during Eid Holidays, in addition to fewer working hours and decreased number of travellers.

• Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the regions reporting epidemiological week. The case numbers have dropped much more than the decrease in lab tests, with nearly one-third of the reported cases in March 2021.

• In May, the number of new deaths (98) decreased by 72% compared to April. The monthly mortality rate dropped to 1.4 per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate decreasing to 1.1%. In the absence of age-specific data for COVID deaths and lack of case management indicators, it is unknown whether this decrease is due to infections in more younger people or better treatment in isolation centres.

• South reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting month East (61% decrease), West (74% decrease) while South (63% decrease) (- see table 1)

• Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of two Variants of Concern B.1.1.7 and B.1.351in the country