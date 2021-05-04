Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of April (1-30 April)

Highlights

29 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 93,566 new lab tests done for the month of April.

Out of the total 977,625 tests done in Libya since the beginning of the response, 177,508 (18.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

As compared to March, there was a 31% decrease in overall national testing: as for all the regions, in the West (31% decrease), East (18% decrease) and South (52% decrease). (-see fig. 1)

The national positivity rate for April remained 18.7%; this is attributable to overall decreased lab testing in all three regions, with West having a positivity rate of 18.3%. It cannot be generalized based on high positivity rates in East (27.9%) and South (27.9%) compared with national-level positivity rate.

The overall number of new cases reported shows a 32% decrease compared to the prior month, with West reporting a 31% decrease in new patients. East reported a 9% decrease and South a 63% decrease in the number of cases.

Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the regions reporting epidemiological week.

In April, the number of new deaths (349) decreased by 26% compared to March. The monthly mortality rate remained 5.12 per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate increasing to 2%.

South reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting month East (20% decrease), West (19% decrease) while South (69% decrease) (- see table 1)