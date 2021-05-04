Libya

Libya COVID-19 Surveillance Monthly Bulletin: Epidemiological Month of April (1-30 April)

Highlights

  • 29 COVID-19 labs (out of 32) reported 93,566 new lab tests done for the month of April.

  • Out of the total 977,625 tests done in Libya since the beginning of the response, 177,508 (18.2%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

  • As compared to March, there was a 31% decrease in overall national testing: as for all the regions, in the West (31% decrease), East (18% decrease) and South (52% decrease). (-see fig. 1)

  • The national positivity rate for April remained 18.7%; this is attributable to overall decreased lab testing in all three regions, with West having a positivity rate of 18.3%. It cannot be generalized based on high positivity rates in East (27.9%) and South (27.9%) compared with national-level positivity rate.

  • The overall number of new cases reported shows a 32% decrease compared to the prior month, with West reporting a 31% decrease in new patients. East reported a 9% decrease and South a 63% decrease in the number of cases.

  • Trends in the number of cases are directly proportional to lab testing trends in the regions reporting epidemiological week.

  • In April, the number of new deaths (349) decreased by 26% compared to March. The monthly mortality rate remained 5.12 per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate increasing to 2%.

  • South reported a decrease in deaths for the reporting month East (20% decrease), West (19% decrease) while South (69% decrease) (- see table 1)

  • Libya remains classified under community transmission with a verified circulation of two Variants of Concern VOC 202012/01(B.1.1.7, UK Variant) and 501Y.v2(B.1.351, South African Variant) in the country.

