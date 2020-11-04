LIBYA COVID-19 RESPONSE

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partners with Libyan government institutions, civil society, and the private sector to support strengthening the foundations of a more unified Libyan state and advance stability and self-reliance in Libya. USAID also provides humanitarian assistance to address the immediate needs of conflict-affected Libyans. Since 2011, the United States has invested $850 million in to meet immediate humanitarian needs, and in Libya's public health and overall development. This assistance has supported the capabilities of many of the national and local institutions and organizations that are now leading the COVID-19 response.

USAID ASSISTANCE TO LIBYA'S COVID-19 RESPONSE

As Libya responds to COVID-19, USAID is building on its partnerships with the Government of Libya (GoL), Libyan institutions, and civil society to spearhead donor support to the health sector, coordinate self-saving assistance, prioritize investments to respond to evolving public health needs by ensuring delivery of essential services, provide assistance to spur Libya's economic recovery, and provide emergency assistance to Libya's most vulnerable communities. USAID assistance for Libya's COVID-19 response totals at over $14.7 million.

In addition, the Department of State's Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Bureau is providing over $3.5 million in assistance to support Libya's vulnerable populations during the pandemic, including refugees, vulnerable migrants, and host communities. This brings the total of USG assistance to Libya's COVID-19 response to over $18.2 million.