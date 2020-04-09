Libya COVID-19 Rapid Market Assessment, 30 March - 1 April 2020

INTRODUCTION

With the arrival of the first cases of COVID-19 in Libya, authorities have implemented curfews and closed all stores, apart from groceries and pharmacies. Consequently, prices for most staple goods have doubled and shortages for key items persist. REACH has conducted a rapid assessment in Libya to provide a brief city level overview of market functionality, with a focus on shortages and price spikes for basic food and hygiene items.

METHODOLOGY

This factsheet presents information gathered between March 30 and April 1 from 25 key informants (KIs) in 21 cities across Libya. Per city, one KI was interviewed, with the exception of Sehba (3), Tripoli (2), Ghadamis (2). All KIs were enumerators that usually collect data for the Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI), and who are familiar with market contexts.

Interviews covered perceived shortages and price spikes in food, pharmaceutical and hygiene items. Price spikes were defined as more than 20% price increases, while shortages were defined as cases where stock had significantly reduced in the last 14 days to a point where supply could no longer meet demand. Where possible, KIs estimated the percentage increase in goods. Due to the limited number of KIs interviewed and the questions that were asked, findings are to be considered as indicative estimates. Full market pricing data will be available in the JMMI data set within the next week.

KEY TRENDS

Food prices spiked in the majority of cities directly after the COVID-19 measures were implemented. In some cities in the eastern and southern regions, authorities reportedly intervened to correct these price hikes. Shortages of basic food items, such as eggs, vegetables and wheat products were most frequently reported.

In terms of hygiene products, latex gloves and masks are commonly reported as scarce, at times also with significant price spikes. Across the country, hand sanitizers and cleaning products containing alcohol were also reported to be in short supply.

The most commonly reported curfew in the East and South was 3pm-7am. In the West, the curfew in most cities was set from 2pm to 7am. Some informants speculated that a 24h curfew may be implemented in the coming week. Furthermore, access to cash continues to be poor across the entire country, with a lack of functioning cash machines and open banks to withdraw money