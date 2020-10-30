Libya — COVID-19 Mobility Tracking 4 (30 October 2020)

OVERVIEW

Between July and September 2020 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya increased exponentially (from below 900 by end of June to over 34,500 cases by end of September) as community transmission continued to affect larger number of people. Simultaneously a corresponding negative socio-economic impact related to various restrictions on freedom of movement and the resulting loss of livelihoods has also been observed.

To measure the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable migrant and displaced populations in Libya, DTM carried out a specialized assessment as part of its displacement tracking activities. This fourth report based on the periodic data collection aims at providing evidence and analysis to facilitate a better understanding of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, specifically the impact related to mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya.

This report presents the aggregated findings of data collected between July and September 2020, covering 53 municipalities (baladiya) in Libya with significant IDP and migrant presence.

A total of 454 key informant (KI) interviews were conducted, (142 KI interviews conducted in July, 161 in August, and 151 in September 2020).

HIGHLIGHTS