Libya — COVID-19 Mobility Tracking 2 (25 June 2020)

DTM COVID-19 impact assessment is implemented as part of the Mobility Tracking activities aimed at understanding the socio-economic impact of mobility restrictions and curfews on the vulnerable people on move in Libya.

This assessment was carried out through 130 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) conducted at municipality (baladiya) and community (muhalla) levels during the month of May, with the analysis and findings presented at municipality (baladiya) and regional levels. In line with the UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19, the UN Secretary General’s policy brief: COVID-19 and People on the Move, and IOM’s institutional statement on COVID-19 and Mobility, this report presents the findings of a series of indicators on the mobility restrictions, their impact on employment and other key coping mechanisms to facilitate a better understanding of the socio-economic and humanitarian situation of migrants, IDPs, and members of host communities (residents) in Libya.