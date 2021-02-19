Libya: Coping Strategies Index (CSI) tool revision | February 2021

Introduction to the tool

The consumption-based coping strategies index (CSI) is a common food security tool developed by the World Food Program (WFP) and CARE International. It is a tool commonly used for measuring food security in humanitarian contexts. As opposed to tools based on consumption or caloric intake, the CSI assesses the experience of food insecurity. The tool consists of coping strategies that households use when they do not have food or money to buy food. These types of behaviours are closely related to culture. Therefore, it is important that CSI tools are tailored to the context in which they are used. The strategies, as well as their assigned severity, need to reflect the customs and perceptions of the population of interest. The CSI tool had never been revised for the Libyan context, resulting in calls from food security actors for a more appropriate tool for the unique and complex Libyan onctext. REACH, in close coordination with the Food Security Sector (FSS) in Libya has conducted an assessment to create a CSI tool appropriate for the Libyan population.

