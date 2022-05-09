Libya Conflict - ETS Situation Report #32 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2022 to 30/04/2022)

Highlights

As originally recommended by Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS), the use of VHF radio in analog will be the adopted security communications system used in Libya to ensure all radio equipment used by the humanitarian community is accessible and compatible.

The ETS completed the rehabilitation of the VHF infrastructure in Tripoli as well as the installation of an indoor satellite communications solution in the UN hub in Benghazi. The strengthened communications network will guarantee 24/7 reachability to the Benghazi Security Operations Centre (SOC) during long-distance humanitarian missions.

The ETS-managed inter-agency Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) call centre in Tripoli registered 6,092 cases related to humanitarian issues in April. This represents a seven percent increase from previously reported. At the end of the reporting period, 99 percent of cases had been resolved and one percent were referred for further support.

ETS Activities

Security communications

As originally recommended by Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS), the inter-agency ICT community in Libya has adopted the use of VHF radio in analog as the preferred technology to facilitate the security communications systems of the humanitarian community in Libya. Using VHF infrastructure will ensure all radio equipment used by the humanitarian community in Libya is accessible and compatible.

The ETS completed the rehabilitation of the VHF infrastructure in Tripoli as well as the installation of an indoor satellite communications solution in the UN hub in Benghazi. The strengthened communications network will guarantee 24/7 reachability to the Benghazi Security Operations Centre (SOC) during long-distance humanitarian missions.

The approval for importing VHF handheld radios to equip the SOC in Benghazi has been received from the authorities.

Common Feedback Mechanism

The ETS-managed inter-agency Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) call centre in Tripoli registered 6,092 cases related to humanitarian issues in April. This represents a seven percent increase from the previous month. At the end of the reporting period, 99 percent of cases had been resolved and one percent were referred for further support.

The CFM serves as a means for affected communities to seek information about humanitarian services and to provide feedback on the assistance they receive. It is also a valuable tool for humanitarian organizations to better understand the needs of the communities they serve and to increase their accountability to the affected population.

The CFM is complemented by the ETC Chatbot, launched in November 2021. The chatbot, which can provide automated answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and humanitarian services in English and Arabic, is available on Telegram under the name “@Tawasulchatbot”. There are a total of 14 Chatbot users. CFM implementing partner, Moomken, distributed Chatbot flyers and promoted the Chatbot in various communication channels.