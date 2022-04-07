Libya
Libya Conflict - ETS Situation Report #31 (Reporting Period: 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2022)
The World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is leading the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Libya, responding with government, private sector, and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response.
Highlights
To fulfill the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) recommendations, approvals to obtain new security communications equipment, including VHF repeaters, satellite phones, and additional handheld VHF radios were requested to improve the existing security communications system in Libya.
The ETS is supporting OCHA with clearance to import satellite connectivity equipment and is also supporting UNICEF to obtain a VSAT license.
The inter-agency CFM Tawasul call centre registered 5,679 cases of people requesting information or assistance in March. Approximately 66 percent of the total number of Chatbot users was reported as new users in March.