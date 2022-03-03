Libya Conflict - ETS Situation Report #30 (Reporting Period: 01/02/2022 to 28/02/2022)

The World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is leading the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in Libya, responding with government, private sector and humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a coordinated response.

Highlights

• The ETS finalized the installation of a back-up solar power system at the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in the Benghazi hub on 27 February.

• The procurement of equipment for the re-habilitation of the radio infrastructure at the Benghazi hub is underway, following the UN Department for Safety and Security’s (UNDSS) endorsement of the recommendations of the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) report.

• The ETS-managed Common Feedback Mechanism received USD $200,000 from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and USD $31,000 from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to continue the service in 2022.