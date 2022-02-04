Libya Conflict - ETS Situation Report #29 (Reporting Period: 01/01/2022 to 31/01/2022)

Highlights

• The report and recommendations from the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) mission that took place in November 2021 has been shared with the ETS and UNDSS for endorsement. The ETS will work with UNDSS to implement the necessary changes to ensure the safety of humanitarian personnel in Libya.

• Due to persistent security concerns, the UNHCR Community Day Centre where the ETS has been providing free internet services to persons of concern has been permanently closed. The ETS is engaging with UNCHR to identify new opportunities to support the communications needs of the affected population.

• The ETS is working to promote the use of the new chatbot that was developed to complement the Tawasul Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) hotline.