Libya – Conflict (DG ECHO, UNICEF, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 January 2020)

Since end December 2019, there has been a further escalation in the Libyan conflict, especially on the outskirts of Tripoli.

Fighting around Tripoli has displaced 150,000 people since April 2019, with a small increase since December 2019. If a massive attack on Tripoli takes place, estimated figures for new displacement are between 100,000 and 300,000. The current needs of the displaced are covered by ongoing contingency plans.

Recent fighting around Tripoli has resulted in the closure of over 210 schools and kindergartens in Abu Salim, Ain Zara, and Soug al Jum’aa municipalities, impacting more than 115,000 school-aged students.

In 2019, at least 287 civilian deaths and 377 injuries were documented as a result of the armed conflict in Libya

Since 1 April 2019, there have been at least 60 registered attacks on health facilities and workers, impacting at least 19 ambulances and 17 health facilities and causing at least 75 deaths and 49 injuries.