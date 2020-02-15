15 Feb 2020

Libya – Conflict (DG ECHO, IOM, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Feb 2020

Shortly after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Libya and the adoption of the Berlin Conference conclusions, fighting in Tripoli escalated. Heavy shelling was reported on 14 February in five neighborhoods of Tripoli while clashes continued in the Hadhba and Airport Road frontlines. At least 4 shells landed at Tripoli University. Despite the renewed call for a ceasefire and the UN arms embargo, parties to the conflict continue to reinforce their positions and bring in military supplies. During the first two weeks of February, at least 6 civilians have been killed and 24 injured.
The situation in Abu Grain where clashes have taken place over the last few weeks remains tense. Since late January, an additional 153 families have been displaced, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People from Abu Grain and Sirte to 558 families (2790 individuals).

