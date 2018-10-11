Libya: Concept of Operations, 11 October 2018

Background

More than seven years after civil unrest erupted in Libya during the 2011 Arab Spring, the country continues to face widespread insecurity. Recurrent clashes among local armed factions controlling different parts of the country have led to extreme instability and political divisions.

According to the 2018 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan, three million people inside Libya have been impacted by the conflict and ongoing crisis, and over one million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

In response to the deteriorating situation and following the lifting of the evacuation status for UN organisations in Libya in February, the number of humanitarian organisations in the country has surged. While the humanitarian footprint is expanding with most actors consolidating presence in Tripoli, Misratah and Benghazi, access and presence in the other areas of the country, especially in the south, is a priority and remains a challenge.

The latest incidents in and around Tripoli that have led to further displacement of population have highlighted the urgent need to establish a coordinated response and a constant flow of up-to-date and reliable information, crucial to supporting the supply chain functions of humanitarian actors.