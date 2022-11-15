Libya + 2 more

Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

8. 2 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya UN – September 2021

803, 000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021

159, 996 Estimated Number of IDPs in Libya IOM – April 2022

680, 772 Returnees in Libya IOM – April 2022

667, 440 Migrants in Libya IOM – September 2022

  • Insecurity and access impediments continued to affect relief activities in Libya from January to June, while bureaucratic and administrative constraints decreased, the UN reports.

  • Clashes in Tripoli in late August resulted in 23 civilian deaths and damage to health facilities.

  • The number of IDPs in Libya continued to decrease from February to April as individuals continued to return to areas of origin, according to IOM.

