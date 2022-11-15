Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

8. 2 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya UN – September 2021
803, 000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – December 2021
159, 996 Estimated Number of IDPs in Libya IOM – April 2022
680, 772 Returnees in Libya IOM – April 2022
667, 440 Migrants in Libya IOM – September 2022
Insecurity and access impediments continued to affect relief activities in Libya from January to June, while bureaucratic and administrative constraints decreased, the UN reports.
Clashes in Tripoli in late August resulted in 23 civilian deaths and damage to health facilities.
The number of IDPs in Libya continued to decrease from February to April as individuals continued to return to areas of origin, according to IOM.