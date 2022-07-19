Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
8.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya
UN – September 2021
803,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022
UN – December 2021
168,011 IDPs in Libya
IOM – January 2022
673,554 Registered IDP Returns
IOM – January 2022
649,788 Migrants in Libya
IOM – June 2022
• Approximately 803,000 individuals are in need of humanitarian assistance across Libya in 2022, a 36 percent decrease from 2021, when 1.3 million people were in need, according to the UN.
• Access impediments—including bureaucratic, conflict-related, and financial constraints—continued to affect relief operations in May.
• The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related global market impacts have generated price increases in Libya, exacerbating food insecurity