Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

8.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya

UN – September 2021

803,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022

UN – December 2021

168,011 IDPs in Libya

IOM – January 2022

673,554 Registered IDP Returns

IOM – January 2022

649,788 Migrants in Libya

IOM – June 2022

• Approximately 803,000 individuals are in need of humanitarian assistance across Libya in 2022, a 36 percent decrease from 2021, when 1.3 million people were in need, according to the UN.

• Access impediments—including bureaucratic, conflict-related, and financial constraints—continued to affect relief operations in May.

• The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and related global market impacts have generated price increases in Libya, exacerbating food insecurity