Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya increased from approximately 268,600 people in June to more than 301,400 people in August, primarily due to ongoing conflict in and near Libya’s capital of Tripoli, as well as heavy rains and resultant flooding between late May and early June in Ghat District. The violence in Tripoli has led to the death of at least 111 civilians and displaced more than 128,000 people since fighting began in early April.