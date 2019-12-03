03 Dec 2019

Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (633.25 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UN reports nearly 50 attacks on health care facilities and personnel since April

  • Outbreak of violence in Murzuq displaces nearly 26,500 individuals in August

  • Relief actors report increased humanitarian access constraints following ongoing Tripoli clashes

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya increased from approximately 268,600 people in June to more than 301,400 people in August, primarily due to ongoing conflict in and near Libya’s capital of Tripoli, as well as heavy rains and resultant flooding between late May and early June in Ghat District. The violence in Tripoli has led to the death of at least 111 civilians and displaced more than 128,000 people since fighting began in early April.

  • An eruption of violence in and near Murzuq city, located approximately 480 miles south of Tripoli, resulted in at least 90 civilian deaths and displaced an additional 26,500 individuals in Libya in mid-to -late August, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

  • In FY 2019, the U.S. Government (USG) provided nearly $31.3 million to address the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected populations throughout Libya. The funding, provided through USAID/OFDA and State/PRM, supports health; protection; shelter;water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); and other programs for vulnerable populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.