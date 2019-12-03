Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
UN reports nearly 50 attacks on health care facilities and personnel since April
Outbreak of violence in Murzuq displaces nearly 26,500 individuals in August
Relief actors report increased humanitarian access constraints following ongoing Tripoli clashes
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya increased from approximately 268,600 people in June to more than 301,400 people in August, primarily due to ongoing conflict in and near Libya’s capital of Tripoli, as well as heavy rains and resultant flooding between late May and early June in Ghat District. The violence in Tripoli has led to the death of at least 111 civilians and displaced more than 128,000 people since fighting began in early April.
An eruption of violence in and near Murzuq city, located approximately 480 miles south of Tripoli, resulted in at least 90 civilian deaths and displaced an additional 26,500 individuals in Libya in mid-to -late August, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
In FY 2019, the U.S. Government (USG) provided nearly $31.3 million to address the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected populations throughout Libya. The funding, provided through USAID/OFDA and State/PRM, supports health; protection; shelter;water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); and other programs for vulnerable populations.