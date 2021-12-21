Libya + 2 more
Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6.6 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya UN – November 2018
823,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Libya UN – July 2021
199,949 IDPs in Libya IOM – September 2021
648,317 Registered IDP Returns IOM – September 2021
610,128 Migrants in Libya IOM – September 2021
• UNHCR continues to provide winterization assistance to vulnerable IDPs and refugees to address heightened needs resulting from harsh winter weather.
• Flooding displaced 150 households in eastern Libya in November.
• The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting livelihoods and increasing food prices in Libya. With USAID/BHA support, IOM continues to provide health assistance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
• UN reports violations of international humanitarian law in the Libyan conflict since 2016.