Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.6 MILLION Estimated Population of Libya UN – November 2018

823,000 Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Libya UN – July 2021

199,949 IDPs in Libya IOM – September 2021

648,317 Registered IDP Returns IOM – September 2021

610,128 Migrants in Libya IOM – September 2021

• UNHCR continues to provide winterization assistance to vulnerable IDPs and refugees to address heightened needs resulting from harsh winter weather.

• Flooding displaced 150 households in eastern Libya in November.

• The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting livelihoods and increasing food prices in Libya. With USAID/BHA support, IOM continues to provide health assistance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

• UN reports violations of international humanitarian law in the Libyan conflict since 2016.