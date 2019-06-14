Libya - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In November 2018, the UN released the 2019 Libya Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), which estimates that 823,000 people in Libya—including conflict-affected persons, IDPs, returnees, and host community members, as well as refugees and migrants—may require humanitarian assistance in 2019. On February 5, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) launched the 2019 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), requesting $202 million to provide access to critical services—such as education, health care, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH)—and basic commodities, including food, relief supplies, and safe drinking water, to the 552,000 people targeted for assistance.

As of June 10, an estimated 3,700 refugees and migrants were held in detention centers in close proximity to front lines in Tripoli, the UN reports. Humanitarian actors report that migrants at the facilities require urgent food, health, protection, and water assistance.

Fighting in eastern Libya’s Darnah District subsided in March, enabling the majority of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to areas of origin in the district. Hostilities in the district, which lasted from May 2018–February 2019, displaced more than 35,000 people, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Ongoing clashes in and around Tripoli have resulted in at least 42 civilian fatalities and 125 civilian injuries and displaced more than 94,000 people from April 3–June 10, the UN reports. Active conflict and the fear of loss of assets are preventing an unconfirmed number of civilians from fleeing the area, according to the UN.

The majority of IDPs are displaced within Tripoli or to areas along western Libya’s coastline, and are residing with family members or in rented accommodation. The Tripoli Crisis Committee―the Government of Libya’s emergency management body―has accommodated IDPs at government-run collective centers. Approximately 4,000 IDPs sheltered in 47 collective centers as of May 24; however, the numbers of IDPs sheltering in collective centers frequently changes as people often use the facilities as short-term shelter solution, according to the UN.

A recent IOM assessment of eight conflict-affected municipalities in Tripoli District found that hostilities had negatively affected food security and market access in the majority of assessed locations and that the majority of schools in the areas were closed or only partially functioning, affecting nearly 122,100 children according to some estimates.

More than 3,700 refugees and migrants were being held at detention centers in Tripoli, some in close proximity to the front lines, as of June 10, according to IOM. Migrants held at detention centers are in urgent need of food, health care, protection, and WASH services, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports.

Airstrikes hit the Tajoura Detention Center—which held nearly 600 refugees and migrants—on May 7, injuring two people and damaging the center. Unidentified actors used violence against detainees at the Qasr Ben Ghashir Detention Center on April 23, resulting in 12 civilian injuries. Subsequently, IOM, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and other humanitarian organizations transferred the nearly 700 persons detained at the center to a different location.

In total, UNHCR transferred more than 1,200 refugees and migrants from detention centers which were in the vicinity of the conflict zone to alternative locations and evacuated more than 580 refugees to Niger from April 4–June 7. Some refugees and migrants have been reluctant to relocate to other facilities within Libya due to perceived poorer conditions at the facilities or a desire to be evacuated out of Libya, the UN agency reports.