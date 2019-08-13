13 Aug 2019

Libya - Community's violence in Murzuq, south of Libya (DG ECHO, WHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original
  • The situation has deteriorated in the last 48 hours in Murzuq City following heavy clashes between conflicting tribes.
  • As of 12 August, at least 760 families have been displaced to Sebha, Ubari, Wadi Etba, Al Gatroun, Taraghin and safer neighborhoods in Murzuq. Around 250 migrants from Niger, Chad and Nigeria were reportedly also displaced from Murzuq.
  • Most of the displaced are staying with host families or in private accommodation. About 425 individuals are hosted in 7 centres in Wadi Etba.
  • Local authorities highlight the need for humanitarian support to these displaced families as Libya Red Crescent (LRC) is reportedly the only organisation distributing relief items.
  • The World Health Organisation (WHO) is coordinating with other health partners to provide timely life-saving emergency support to the injured by distributing health supplies to Murzuq general hospital, Tasawah rural hospital and primary health centers in the area of conflict.
  • Humanitarian actors are calling on the parties to the conflict to secure access for medical supplies, equipment and medical teams to meet critical needs and provide an effective system for referral and evacuation.

