08 Aug 2019

Libya - Community's violence continues in Murzug, south of Libya (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original

The city of Murzuq has witnessed clashes of southern tribes in recent days. 75 people have been killed since 3 August.

40 wounded people were admitted to Tasawah rural hospital, including 12 who were transferred to Sabha medical centre. Some ethnic groups have difficulties in accessing the only hospital in Murzuk due to these tribal clashes.

An estimated 80 families have been displaced (Murzuk, Wadi Ettebah, Al Gatroun municipalities). The Ministry of Health and international community are providing medical supplies to the health facilities in Murzuk but face challenges in getting doctors because of security concerns. Medical care is being provided by civilians with little medical training or by medical staff without proper medical equipment, greatly limiting the care.

Humanitarian actors are calling on the parties to the conflict to secure access for supplies (medicines, consumables and medical equipment) and medical teams to meet critical needs and to provide an effective system for referral and evacuation of critical medical cases to medical facilities outside the city.

