Libya: Children killed and injured by explosive remnants of war

From Lana Wreikat, Acting UNICEF Special Representative in Libya

TRIPOLI, 27 March 2022 – “UNICEF received reports that two children were killed, and one child was injured due to explosive remnants of war. The children -among them two brothers- are six, seven and 16 years old. They are from Benghazi and Sirte.

“Last year alone, The United Nations was able to verify that at least 26 children in Libya were killed or injured due to explosive remnants of war.

“UNICEF calls on all parties to spare no effort to clear Libya of land mines and unexploded ordnances and support children and families affected.

“Every child in Libya across the country has the right to live in a safe and a protective environment.

“UNICEF continues in partnership with the Libyan Mine Action Centre to increase awareness-raising among children on the threats and dangers of Explosive Ordinance Risk across Libya.”

Media contacts

Juliette Touma

Regional Chief of Advocacy and Communications

UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office

Tel: 00962798674628

Email: jtouma@unicef.org

Alla Almsri

Communication Officer

UNICEF Libya

Tel: 00218910012129

Email: aalmsri@unicef.org