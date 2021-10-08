Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) Taskforce (TF) Terms of Reference (ToR) Cash Transfer Value (CTV) – MEB Composition (21 October 2019)

1) BACKGROUND

Following the re-activation of the CMWG in late September 2019 and acknowledging the considerable interest and needs linked to the review of the elements composing the Libyan Minimum Expenditure Basked (MEB) and the related Cash Transfer Value (CTV) to partially fill the gap between income and expenditures of people in need, in the last CMWG meeting on 10 October 2019, it was agreed to setup a short-term Task Force to respond to the following considerations;

• The current MEB is missing the drinking water component, as highlighted by CMWG members;

• The MEB food components might need revision, both in quantity and in type;

• In addition to food elements and hygiene items, in support of the health and shelter/NFI sector it might be important to define multiple MEBs, with versions that consider – for example – some over-the-counter drugs and items for shelter rehabilitation only;

• The CMWG members addressed the subject of changing the CTV based on the new income data in 2019 MSNA, which could lead to an updated CTV 30% lower than the one currently applied across the board. DRC, ACTED and ICRC expressed their will and rationale for keeping the current CTV, as changing it at this point of the year may lead to confusion among targeted beneficiaries and serious operational challenges. Nonetheless, all CMWG agreed on the need for a systematic approach to calculation of the CTV, to its periodical review, and to a potentially segregated CTV by geographical location;

• The REACH team might be interested and capacitated to expand their monthly market price survey with additional elements from pharmacies and hardware stores using POS machines.