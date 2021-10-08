Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) Targeting & Vulnerability Task Force, June 2021

Purpose and Rationale

CMWG partners have been using since 2019 a vulnerability scorecard to assess eligibility for Multipurpose Cash Assistance.

As part of periodic revision process and in light of the recent developments of the crisis in Libya, which timidly seems to enter a period of relative stability and, accounting for the less heterogeneous shape of the market resulted from the relative stabilization of the exchange rate following the official devaluation of the local currency in January 2021, there is a recognition amongst cash actors that targeting of assistance has to be updated and adapted to the new Libyan context. Reviewing the common mechanism by which the most vulnerable can be identified and prioritized for assistance is required, should also account for potential longer-term linkages with non-contributory Social Protection schemes. For that purpose, The CMWG agreed to create a Task force composed of members of the working group that manifested interest to be part of the TF.

The following considerations should inform the work of the Targeting and Vulnerability Task Force (TVTF):

• For the purpose of harmonization, the vulnerability questionnaire should be the same across all the different population groups, while customization should happen at indicators (eligibility criteria) level and their weight. It has to be acknowledged in fact that triggers of vulnerability might differ across region, status and family characteristics.

• Cash partners that implements larger multi-sectorial programme, should embody the cashrelated indicators within their multi-sectorial questionnaire.

• While setting up the targeting system, it is important to distinguish between the objectives of MPCA i.e. the reduction of Socio-economic vulnerability from the positive externalities such as positive protection outcomes, reduction of negative coping strategies etc, increased social cohesion by virtue of increased access to resources etc.

• Nonetheless, in the Libyan context and for specific population groups, protection related indicators should be carefully considered. Any targeting model developed should undergo a robustness check to ensure minimal exclusion error for individuals and HHs exposed to protection risks.

• Calculation of the threshold for inclusion/exclusion, should be considered within the scope of work. The current scorecard does not contain a threshold, based on the consideration that threshold depends on resources available, on the CTV as function of family composition and more in general on the aim to strike a balance between the imperative to act, accuracy and affordability (i.e. targeting ≠ eligibility).

• Nonetheless the establishment of a threshold brings a regulated approach as ensures assistance is provided on the basis of needs rather than on the available budget. A threshold, seen as a common minimum definition of vulnerability translated into a numerical value and adopted at inter-sectorial level, facilitate referrals and interoperability between different streams of assistance.

• Accurate reporting by interviewees is a major challenge. Given the need to direct assistance to those who are most in need, reporting acquires increasing significance for targeting. Risks of selfunder-reporting or over-reporting on scoring indicators shall be mitigated by a number of measures, for example:

o The formula used for targeting (whether a scorecard or a PMT) shall be disclosed to the less possible extent; at minimum, while the methodology and the indicators can be shared, their weight shouldn’t be disclosed (as well for composite indicators or proxy indicators used). Rigid protocols shall be established.

o Written guidelines on how to pose the questions, what proxy questions to use and appropriate trainings for enumerators should be planned in order to reduce as much as possible the margins of discretionarily. Nonetheless, as any targeting model is subject to inclusion and exclusion errors, the TVTF should consider including enumerator judgment as a check.

• Libya-wide Proxy Mean Testing or sub-national Proxy Mean Testing should be considered as an option for Libya.

Building on a vast amount of data collected through household assessments across the country and on the data collected through the Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) by REACH and other relevant datasets available, the Targeting and Vulnerability Task Force (TVTF) of the Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG) will run an analysis to determine if the indicators and vulnerability score-cards currently in use are still applicable in the current context.

The task force will also look in detail at the harmonized PDM tools already used by partners in order to ensure same understanding of indicators is used by the different partners for reporting purposes. The PDM tools will be reviewed separately depending on the findings and work of the present Taskforce.

The TVTF will also look at opportunities for data collection harmonization and identification to mitigate risks of duplication of assistance and enhance referral pathways.