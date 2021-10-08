Libya Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG) Terms of Reference (TOR) - October 8, 2019

OBJECTIVES

The CMWG is part of a broader effort to coordinate the humanitarian response IDPs (displaced and recently returned), host communities, refugees and migrants in Libya through the provision of life-saving and basic needs, and offers a technical platform to promote a coordinated and harmonized implementation of MultiPurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) and potential sectoral cash-based interventions, while enhancing the quality in design and implementation of cash programmes throughout humanitarian response for Libya. The work of the CMWG rests on the underpinning principle that multi-purpose cash assistance is part of the humanitarian response and aims at supporting the most vulnerable households to meet their basic needs and therefore enhancing their capacities to access rights and services. The CMWG supports the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) to ensure that cash assistance in Libya is coordinated and follows a common rationale and approach shared with other sectors, identifying gaps and coverage.

The Libya Cash & Markets Working Group (CMWG) was established in August 2016 to support the humanitarian sector operations to all affected populations in Libya1 , The CMWG aims at harmonizing the existing cash-based interventions by all the CMWG members and it includes both technical functions that focus on processes (such as collecting and sharing targeted best practices and lessons learnt, setting relevant minimum standards, harmonizing approaches to delivering cash, developing technical guidelines and harmonized SOPs, improving targeting of the most vulnerable households, supporting the other established working groups) and strategic or functions that focus more on results and impact (such as avoiding gaps and duplications, advocacy to promote appropriate cash based interventions and influence policy).

The cash-based interventions coordinated by the CMWG aim at addressing the basic needs of the most vulnerable within the affected populations and enhancing their ability to cope with adverse shocks and stresses.

The CMWG reports to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) through the ISCG and has the authority to form, guide and monitor time-bound taskforces on thematic areas as needed. technical Task Forces that are called on an ad-hoc basis to advise the members on specific technical matters. The CMWG closely coordinates with REACH for the Libya Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) and Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA).