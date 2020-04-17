Libya: Call for an urgent humanitarian pause to hostilities

A humanitarian pause in hostilities in Libya is urgently required as civilian casualties continue to mount in a country which is also grappling with COVID-19.

The UN Support Mission in Libya reports that at least 131 civilian casualties (64 deaths and 67 people injured) were documented in the first three months of 2020. Civilian casualties have increased by 45 per cent the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Read more on United Nations OCHA