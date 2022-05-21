Libya: Blueprint Initiative - Policy Brief, March 2022

SOCIAL PROTECTION SYSTEMS FOR CHILDREN IN LIBYA OVERVIEW

Years of conflict have damaged infrastructure and displaced thousands of individuals and families within the country, limiting the population’s access to public services and livelihoods. In 2021, the Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG) estimated that 317,657 Libyans and non-Libyans, including 116,699 children, required cash transfer support to meet their basic needs. In this challenging environment, social protection can provide vital support to vulnerable populations, and especially children and families. As Libya transitions toward stabilisation and recovery, there is a growing interest in understanding social protection systems in the country. The Blueprint Initiative project, funded by the United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), investigates social assistance programmes for children in Libya.

The assessment focuses on three programmes that were selected on the basis of their targeting of families and children, their current status (active), and their geographic and demographic scope. Based on the findings of the study, this document lays out policy recommendations jointly developed with UNICEF and UNHCR, and commissionned by the two main implementing bodies of social assistance in Libya, the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Social Solidarity Fund (SSolF). These recommendations are aimed at advocating for reform of the system and legislation underpinning it, in order to expand the coverage of existing programmes and strengthen linkages with current humanitarian efforts lead by the United Nations and international non-governmental organisations. They are aimed at the MoSA and the SSolF, as well as other government institutions in charge of implementing social protection programmes.

The document is divided into five sections directly derived from the assessment: the first one highlights the key findings of the research, the second section covers recommendations about legislation reforms and enforcement; the third focuses on enhancing accessibility of social protection programmes; the fourth section provides recommendations on how the MoSA and SSolF can build clear grievance mechanisms; and the last section provides pathways for developing digital and integrated information management systems.

More in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative data will be shared in the final report that will be published in March 2022. All publications related to this project can be found here.