Libya: Azzawya Area-Based Assessment (June 2019)

Introduction

In 2019, Libya entered its sixth year of continuous conflict, a period marked by frequent clashes between rival armed groups exacerbated by intertwined political and economic crises. Widespread damage to infrastructure, security threats associated with armed group activity, and severe shortages of liquidity have undermined the future prospects of the country’s Libyan and nonLibyan residents by affecting their livelihoods and their access to basic services.

This area-based assessment (ABA), funded by USAID-OFDA, aims to provide an in-depth and comprehensive analysis of an urban area and of its local population’s ability to meet basic needs using existing services, namely in the areas of education, healthcare, markets, bakeries and humanitarian assistance. It aims to inform evidence-based humanitarian programming and planning of local government actors in Azzawya city in order to facilitate long-term recovery. Azzawya was chosen for an in-depth analysis for several reasons: the diversity of its population, notably the size of its migrant community; the lack of consensus on the definition of its boundaries; the strong barriers to accessing basic services; and the overall information gaps on access to services for Libyans and migrants.

The ABA will inform humanitarian, development and governmental actors on priorities at the level of the urban area. This approach will thus allow them to better understand local dynamics and challenges to operate more efficiently at a micro level by filling gaps in the response to the most vulnerable populations.