25 Oct 2019

Libya - Attacks on health facilities and workers (DG ECHO, UNSMIL, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original

  • At dawn on 24 October, a drone strike in Salahuddin Road in the southern outskirts of Tripoli hit an ambulance killing its driver; this is the 19th attack on an ambulance in 2019.

  • Later the same day, an airstrike damaged Wadi Alrabei field hospital in Ain Zara and injured a paramedics.

  • 60 attacks on health facilities and medical staff have caused the death of 74 and injured 49 since January this year.

