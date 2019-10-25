Libya - Attacks on health facilities and workers (DG ECHO, UNSMIL, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2019)
At dawn on 24 October, a drone strike in Salahuddin Road in the southern outskirts of Tripoli hit an ambulance killing its driver; this is the 19th attack on an ambulance in 2019.
Later the same day, an airstrike damaged Wadi Alrabei field hospital in Ain Zara and injured a paramedics.
60 attacks on health facilities and medical staff have caused the death of 74 and injured 49 since January this year.