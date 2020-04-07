Libya - attack on Al Khadra General Hospital in Tripoli (UN-OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 April 2020)

On 6 April, heavy shelling hit Tripoli’s Al Khadra General Hospital, injuring at least one health worker and damaging the fully-functioning medical facility. The 400-bed Al Khadra hospital was one of the potential COVID-19 assigned health facilities. As of March 2020, a total of 27 health facilities have been damaged due to proximity of clashes, including 14 health facilities that have been closed and another 23 which are at risk of closure due to shifting lines of conflict.