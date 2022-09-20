Libya: Assessment of the Libyan wheat supply chain - Quantitative and qualitative assessment of the short-term impact of the escalated conflict in Ukraine on the Libyan wheat supply chain (June 2022)

SUMMARY

Russia and Ukraine together constituted one third of the world’s wheat exports by quantity, respectively 22% and 10%, as well as by monetary value, respectively 18.5% and 9% in 2020.The escalation of hostilities on the 24th of February 2022 in Ukraine has come with an important disruption of the Ukrainian and Russian supply chains of grains and oilseeds, generating a sudden gap in Ukrainian wheat on the global trade market. The vulnerability to food insecurity of Ukrainian and Russian wheat import-dependent countries, including Libya, is particularly aggravated, especially affecting the poorest population groups.

The decreased availability of Ukrainian and Russian cereals, the disruption of the logistical infrastructure supporting their physical accessibility, and the heavy sanctions and restrictions imposed on Russian economy have had an immediate destabilising effect on financial markets.In only two weeks, between the 21st of February and the 7th of March 2022, global wheat prices increased by 57%, remaining the highest they have been since 2008 between March and May 2022. 4 Similarly, global crude oil and natural gas prices soared from the end of February 2022, remaining respectively at a 7-year record levels between March and May 2022 and a 14-year record levels since March 2022. Natural gas is the main input to produce nitrogen fertiliser, the most widely used fertiliser for major staple crops, including wheat, and whose second biggest global exporter is Russia. 5,6 This further aggravates the global wheat crisis, fuelling global food prices inflation.

With a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, available data shows that 50% of total wheat imports in Arab countries depend on Russia and Ukraine.8 It is worth noting that, due to its centrality in the region’s daily diet, bread and its price are closely linked to political stability and have historically been motive of political uprising in the MENA region. It is worth recalling the popular protests known as the “Arab Spring” that swept through the region in 2011, as well as the protests in Sudan in 2018,9 the Tunisian bread riots in 1983,10 the 1977 “Bread Intifada” in Egypt.

The sudden uncertainty around global wheat availability and the correlated price increase, coupled with the increase in oil prices, threaten global food security. As a matter of fact, 90% of Libya’s cereal consumption requirements, mostly wheat and barley, depend on imports, 14 of which 44% (wheat alone accounting for 22%) originated from Ukraine and 16% (wheat alone accounting for 7%) originated from Russia in 2019.

The high dependency of Libya’s food security on imports renders it extremely vulnerable to exogenous variables, such as variations on international production volumes, fluctuations on international food prices, as well as oil prices, national and international export volumes, and energy policies. However, compared to other wheat-import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA),Libya is an oil net-exporter. Oil exports are the load-bearing pillar of the Libyan economy, fuelling government revenues since the pre-Libyan conflict era and accounting for over 60% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.19 This means that while an increase in international wheat and oil prices does have an impact on Libya’s food consumer prices, this could be compensated by an increase in oil revenues and Libyan public national and foreign currency reserves. In turn, this could help the Libyan authorities to ensure and re-introduce subsidised wheat prices to the Libyan population.

The prevalence of imported wheat in the daily intake of Libyan households, as well as the nodal political importance of wheat flour and bread prices across the country called for an assessment of the Libyan wheat supply chain. Following a consultation with the Libya Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG), REACH launched a mixed-methods assessment combining a systematic secondary data review of the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) datasets monthly realised by the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) and primary data collection through Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) with professionals working along the Libyan wheat supply chain. The objective was to provide essential qualitative and quantitative visibility on how Libyan wheat supply chain actors have reacted to the sudden disruption of the global wheat supply chain by capturing MEB variations as well as the experiences and perspectives of importers, traders both public and private, and market regulators in terms of trading strategies and mitigation measures adopted.