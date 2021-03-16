Libya: Annual report 2020

OVERVIEW

The conflict in Libya continued in 2020, fuelled by external powers that channelled money and weapons to factions inside the country. The country’s porous borders, especially in the south, allowed the smuggling of migrants, foreign fighters and weapons to continue unabated. Two competing governments – the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the rival government in the east backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) continued to fight for power and resources. The situation was exacerbated by local conflicts between various factions and ethnic groups that laid bare the country’s deep tribal and political divides. Although Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa, the continuing blockade of the oil sector devastated its economy. In addition, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic led to national lockdowns, rocketing food prices and significant loss of livelihoods, especially for the refugees and migrants who make up approximately 9% of Libya’s population.

At the beginning of the year, international diplomatic initiatives seeking to end the conflict were short-lived. In January 2020, the Berlin Conference on Libya emphasized the need for a political solution to end the conflict. The following month, the United Nations Security Council unanimously endorsed the conclusions of the conference and called for a lasting ceasefire. Despite this, skirmishes between the GNA and LNA continued, with control of key locations passing back and forth between them. The LNA continued its prolonged attempt to gain control of Tripoli and surrounding areas. In mid-April, LNA-controlled towns along the western coastal road were seized by the GNA. The town of Tarhouna, a strategic stronghold of the LNA, became a flashpoint and was attacked and besieged the same month. In June, GNA forces retook Tarhouna and other cities on the coastal road and then regained full control of Tripoli and nearby areas. The subsequent discovery of several mass graves, most of them in Tarhouna, prompted calls from the UN SecretaryGeneral for a thorough investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Water and electricity cuts were used as instruments of war. In April 2020, more than two million people in Tripoli and surrounding areas were left without water for more than a week. In the spring of 2020, military activity around Tripoli disrupted hospitals’ electricity supplies and damaged the only factory producing oxygen tanks, just when oxygen was critically needed for the COVID-19 response. At the height of the summer, when temperatures reached well over 40ƒC, continued fighting in the west cut off water and electricity supplies for prolonged periods. By July 2020, daily blackouts were averaging 12 hours per day.

In October 2020, prospects for lasting peace improved when military officers from the LNA and GNA signed a permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva under the auspices of UN6MIL. By the end of the year, the agreement had been breached several times.