Libya Annual Country Report 2021 Highlights

Accomplishments

WFP purchased a modern bakery as the first one in Traghen and surrounding areas. WFP trained young people on food processing, packaging and managing the bakery.

WFP handed over Ubari market to the municipality. Ubari market hosts stalls at which farmers sell fresh and nutritious produce to people.

WFP trained participants for hydroponic vegetables fodder. Participants were granted well-equipped greenhouses to plant vegetables and fruits and generate an income.

WFP supported the engagement of local farmers via the WhatsApp-based Agriculture Information Network “Made in Libya”. The aim is to improve marketing, reduce food waste, and build the resilience of beneficiaries against climatic shocks.

In response to beneficiaries’ feedback to increase food diversity and grant them more choice, WFP shifted assistance towards cash-based transfers.