Libya Agricultural & Livelihood Needs Assessment Report: A Study of Fezzan Region | March 2020

RATIONALE OF THIS STUDY AND METHODOLOGY

Libya faces an unprecedented and protracted internal crisis caused by a civil war that affects the lives of millions of people in the country, including local populations and migrants from numerous countries. Due to multiple crises since 2011, livelihoods have been heavily affected, especially in rural areas of the country.

In order to understand the main impacts of the conflict on the agricultural sector and the people relying on it, the World Food Programme (WFP) decided to conduct an agriculture and livelihood needs assessment in the southern Fezzan region of Libya. This region remains extremely important for the country’s agricultural production and, due to its geographical position, hosts many migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), many of whom are employed in this sector.

This study was conducted over a three-month period (December 2019 - February 2020) and consisted of data collection, analysis and report writing. An independent international consultant was recruited to lead the assessment, working remotely with the direct support of the local Service Provider (SP), Fezzan Libya Organization (FLO). The SP was responsible for gathering field data. A mix of primary and secondary data collection methods were used in this assessment, including semi-structured interviews at the Household (HH) level, Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), Key Informant Interviews (KIIs), Face-to-Face Interviews, as well as a comprehensive desk review of existing information. Farmers, IDPs, migrants, women involved in agriculture, traders, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), farmers’ associations and food commodity and agricultural inputs vendors were interviewed during the assessment process. All six main administrative districts or Mantikas in the Fezzan region (Al-Jufra, Ghat, Murzuq, Sebha, Ubari, and Wadi Ash Shati) were assessed during the study.

MAIN FINDINGS OF THIS STUDY

Despite the relatively small contribution of agriculture to Libya’s GDP - less than 3 percent in 2011 - and although 75-80 percent of food requirements are imported from outside the country, the percentage of Libyans engaged in some form of agricultural production remains large, at 22 percent.

This study confirms that agriculture still represents an important source of income and food in all assessed areas of the Fezzan region. The interviewed farming population reported owning the majority of land they cultivate, whereas IDPs and migrants generally work on local farms, which in most cases are between 5-10 hectares (ha) in size. Some larger farms (above 10 ha) still exist, but they represent a small minority of all farms. IDPs and migrants are generally paid in cash and/ or in-kind (i.e. crops harvested) and their daily remuneration appears to be equal across the assessed areas. IDPs and migrants reported that the demand for labour in the agricultural sector remains high, which is the main reason why they continue working in this sector.

Women continue to increase their involvement in agriculture, especially since the crisis of 2014. They mainly work with land preparation and planting operations up to harvesting. They also play a major role in rearing animals, especially goats, sheep and poultry. The absence of both skilled and unskilled labour in the assessed areas and the lack of liquidity to pay for labour are the main reasons pushing women to support agricultural activities. It is important to note that women generally work on family farms, as the poor security situation in the country and local cultural norms do not allow women to work for other private farms.

According to most of the interviewed farming households, the protracted crisis in the country continues to push a large number of households (44 percent) to spend up to 75 percent of their income on food. The same respondents also reported that between 25 percent and 75 percent of the food they consume comes from their own production, especially vegetables, fruit and animal products. Other food commodities usually consumed (rice, pasta, flower, bread, oil, canned products) are purchased from shops and markets. Most of the HHs and people interviewed in FGDs and KIIs reported that the local population is consuming less preferred food and reducing the number of meals per day. These coping strategies help families to meet their food needs in the face of the protracted crises. As food in Libya is mainly imported, food price inflation is strongly affected by currency exchange rate dynamics, the country’s import and tax policies and other import constraints.