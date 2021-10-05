Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - September 2021

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Rescue Committee provides medical services and core relief items.

As of September 30, 2021, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and General Administration for Coastal Security (GACS) rescued/ intercepted a total of 25,428 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. Of the 185 operations from Jan - August 2021, UNHCR and its partners were present at 144 operations representing 19,932 people. Over the same period last year, they rescued/intercepted a total of 9,083 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2021, Libyan local authorities have reported 301 people missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.