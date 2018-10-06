Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - September 2018

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Medical Corps provides medical services and core relief items. In addition, UNHCR rehabilitated WASH facilities at six disembarkation points, in Azzawya, Tripoli (3), Tajoura (Al Hamidiyah) and Alkhums.

As of 30 September 2018, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted a total of 13,898 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. 713 individuals were rescued/intercepted in September, 552 in August and 2,167 in July. Since 1 January 2018, Libyan local authorities have recovered 99 bodies of people who perished while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.