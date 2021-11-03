Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - October 2021

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Rescue Committee provides medical services and core relief items.

As of October 31, 2021, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and General Administration for Coastal Security (GACS) rescued/ intercepted a total of 27,551 people* in different locations along the Libyan coast. Of the 200 operations from January - October 2021, UNHCR and its partners were present at 157 operations representing 21,422 people. Over the same period last year, they rescued/intercepted a total of 9,705 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2021, Libyan local authorities have reported 347 people missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.