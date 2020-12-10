Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - November 2020

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Rescue Committee provides medical services and core relief items.

As of 30 November 2020, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted a total of 10,950 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. Over the same period last year, the LCG rescued/intercepted a total of 8,848 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2020, Libyan local authorities have recovered 113 bodies of people who perished while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, while 176 people were reported missing.