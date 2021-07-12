Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - June 2021

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Rescue Committee provides medical services and core relief items.

As of 30 June 2021, the Libyan Coast Guard and General Administration for Coastal Security rescued/intercepted a total of 14,701 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. Over the same period last year, they rescued/intercepted a total of 5,350 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2021, Libyan local authorities have reported missing of 116 people while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.