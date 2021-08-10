Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - July 2021

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Rescue Committee provides medical services and core relief items.

As of 31 July 2021, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and General Administration for Coastal Security (GACS) rescued/ intercepted a total of 18,708 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. Of the 139 operations from Jan - July 2021, UNHCR and it's partners were present at 110 operations representing 15,780 people. Over the same period last year, they rescued/intercepted a total of 6,625 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2021, Libyan local authorities have reported 193 people missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.