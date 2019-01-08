08 Jan 2019

Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - December 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Medical Corps provides medical services and core relief items. In addition, UNHCR rehabilitated WASH facilities at six disembarkation points, in Azzawya, Tripoli (3), Tajoura (Al Hamidiyah) and Alkhums.

As of 31 December 2018, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted a total of 15,235 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. 341 individuals were rescued/intercepted in December, 645 in November and 351 in October. Since 1 January 2018, Libyan local authorities have recovered 101 bodies of people who perished while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe.

