16 Sep 2019

Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update - August 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (607.24 KB)

Libya continues to be a transit point for departure from North Africa towards Europe. UNHCR's interventions at disembarkation points in Libya focus on the provision of life-saving assistance and protection monitoring, to identify persons in need of international protection, as well as vulnerable individuals, such as unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, medical cases, women at risk or victims of trafficking. UNHCR through its partner International Medical Corps provides medical services and core relief items. In addition, UNHCR rehabilitated WASH facilities at six disembarkation points, in Azzawya, Tripoli (3), Tajoura (Al Hamidiyah) and Alkhums.

As of 31 August 2019, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued/intercepted a total of 5,922 people in different locations along the Libyan coast. Over the first eight months last year, the LCG rescued/intercepted a total of 13,185 refugees and migrants at sea. So far in 2019, Libyan local authorities have recovered 18 bodies of people who perished while attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, while 314 people were reported missing.

