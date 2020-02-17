Libya: 2019 Year in Review

Overview of the Crisis

Since 2011, Libya has been affected by political, security and economic volatility.

An escalation in conflict and insecurity since September 2018 remained largely localised and small-scale, until 04 April 2019 when the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive to seize control of Tripoli, triggering a mobilization of counterforces operating under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA). The launch of the military offensive came days before the planned date of the National Conference and followed months of armed confrontation between LNA and GNA-aligned forces over control of strategic locations in the south of the country. The conflict has become protracted, focused mostly in southern parts of Tripoli. However, fighting, particularly in the last few months of 2019, has increasingly moved into populated areas, causing further civilian casualties and displacement.

The security situation across many parts of the country remains unpredictable. Fighting has broadened beyond the major Tripoli front lines and driven division and localized conflict in other locations, including in Murzuq and other parts of southern Libya. Armed groups and militias, including those nominally integrated into State institutions, appear to operate with impunity and concerns have been raised over potential violations of international humanitarian law by some of these actors. Allegations have included extrajudicial executions, indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, arbitrary detention and restrictions on freedom of movement. The enhancement of parties’ military capabilities as a result of external support has further heightened risks to civilians as well as humanitarian actors and added to the complexity of the operating environment.

From 28 May till 6 June, a wave of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit the south western region of Ghat, causing flooding and damage in several locations of the region. The floods affected over 20,000 people with over 5,075 people displaced.

The situation in the south of the country remains volatile. The security vacuum, particularly since the withdrawal of many of the LNA’s troops to focus on the Tripoli offensive, has contributed to the emboldening of criminal gangs, smuggling of illicit goods, human trafficking, and clashes between tribal militias, leading to the degradation of living conditions. Inter-communal hostilities escalated into violent clashes in Murzuq in August 2019, resulting in more than 90 civilian deaths, more than 200 people injured, and 28,000 people displaced.

While the security situation in the eastern region has remained relatively calm, sporadic clashes continue to occur and there are regular reports of kidnappings, forced disappearances and assassinations. An attack on 10 August outside a shopping mall in the eastern city of Benghazi left three UN staff members dead and two others injured, in addition to several further Libyan civilian casualties.