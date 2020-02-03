Letter dated 22 January 2020 from the Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council - The Berlin Conference on Libya, UNSMIL Operationalization of Berlin Process (S/2020/63) [EN/AR]

In the context of the Berlin Process, which has been ongoing since September 2019, the German Government hosted a conference in Berlin on 19 January 2020. The purpose of the conference was to create new political impetus and rally international support for finding a solution to the conflict in Libya. The Berlin Process was designed in support of the tireless efforts of the United Nations, the Secretary-General, António Guterres, and his Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, to provide the preconditions for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process that can end the hostilities and bring lasting peace.

Together with the Secretary-General and Germany, 11 countries attended the conference: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, the Congo, Turkey and Algeria. The African Union, the Arab League and the European Union also took part.

All participants agreed that a political solution to the conflict in Libya is needed. They adopted conclusions to that end and endorsed an operationalization paper by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to implement the conclusions (see annexes I and II).

I should be grateful if the present letter and its annexes could be circulated as a document of the Security Council.

(Signed) Christoph Heusgen

Ambassador

Permanent Representative of Germany

Annex I to the letter dated 22 January 2020 from the Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council

The Berlin Conference on Libya

19 January 2020

CONFERENCE CONCLUSIONS

1. Today’s Berlin Conference on Libya, at the invitation of German Chancellor Merkel, has gathered the Governments of Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and High Representatives of the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and the League of Arab States.

2. We, the participants, note the Co-Chair’s statement on the political, security and humanitarian situation in Libya of the meeting at Foreign Ministers’ level convened by France and Italy on the margins of the 74th General Assembly of the UN in New York on 26 September 2019.

3. We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya. Only a Libyan-led and Libyan owned political process can end the conflict and bring lasting peace.

4. The conflict in Libya, the instability in the country, the external interferences, the institutional divisions, the proliferation of a vast amount of unchecked weapons and the economy of predation continue to be a threat to international peace and security by providing fertile grounds for traffickers, armed groups and terrorist organizations. It has allowed Al Qaida and ISIS to flourish on the Libyan territory and to launch operations in Libya and in neighboring countries. It has facilitated a destabilizing wave of illegal migration in the region and an important deterioration of the humanitarian situation. We are committed to support Libyans in addressing those structural governance and security issues.

5. The “Berlin Process”, in which we engaged to support the three-point-plan presented by Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) Ghassan Salamé to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has the sole objective of assisting the United Nations in unifying the International Community in their support for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis. There can be no military solution in Libya.

6. We commit to refraining from interference in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya and urge all international actors to do the same.

7. We recognize the central role of the United Nations to facilitate an inclusive intra-Libyan political and reconciliation process, based on the Libyan Political Agreement of 2015 and its institutions, UNSC Resolution 2259 (2015), other relevant UNSC Resolutions and the principles agreed in Paris, Palermo and Abu Dhabi, as well as the important roles of the African Union and its High Level Committee of Heads of State and Government on Libya, the League of Arab States, the European Union and the neighboring countries in Libya’s stabilization with particular regard to intra-Libyan national reconciliation, peace and security and political dialogue. All these International Organisations will closely work together. In this context we welcome the organization by the African Union of the Reconciliation Forum in the spring of 2020.

8. We fully support the good offices and mediation efforts of the United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) and SRSG Salamé. We stress that a durable solution in Libya requires a comprehensive approach that addresses simultaneously the different aspects.