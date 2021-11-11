Leaving no one behind: Equitable access to childhood vaccinations through EPI activities in Detention Centers in Libya (Activity update: June to October 2021)

Vaccine coverage in Libya is high, but vulnerable groups have limited access. Currently, there are an estimated 598,000 migrants in Libya accounting for close to 10% of the population in the country, whereof 2% are unaccompanied children and 8% are accompanied children.

All children have the right to quality life-saving vaccines and with the vision to leave no one behind, UNICEF, together with the Primary Health Care Institute (PHCI) support mobile teams to conduct monthly visits to nine selected detention centers. The teams, consisting of female and male medical doctors, ensure that children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. Additionally, the teams conduct health awareness sessions during each visit, including distribution of flyers and posters in multiple languages, addressing health concerns and vaccine hesitancy and safety concerns, as well as informing about availability and accessibility of primary health care services.

Only five out of the nine targeted detention centers had children and pregnant and lactating women between June and October 2021. A total of 94 children (42 girls, 52 boys) were identified lacking age appropriate vaccinations as well as 3 pregnant and lactating women. Of the 94 children, 86% were under 10 years of age.

High vaccination coverage is of great global health importance; vaccination not only protect the concerned child but have wider protection significance as it prevents further spread of diseases to vulnerable children in neighboring communities and countries. UNICEF is planning to expand its activities by adding a pediatrician and nurse to the mobile teams as well as to strengthen the referral pathways to primary healthcare centers located in proximity to the detention centers.