02 Jan 2019

Korea contributes US$ 1 million to the Stabilization Facility–Stronger for Libya

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

Tunis, 17/December/2018 – His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Libya, Mr. Sungsoo Choi, and UNDP Resident Representative a.i., Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, signed an agreement today to increase South Korea’s contribution to the Stabilization Facility–Stronger for Libya, by further US$ 1 million.

So far, approximately two million people are benefitting from services restored by the Facility in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt, Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli.

"The Republic of Korea will continue to closely work with Libyan and international partners for stabilizing and rebuilding Libya. I hope our contribution to the next phase of the Stabilization Facility of Libya (SFL) will further contribute to bringing tangible results for the lives of Libyan people in need," stated His Excellency Ambassador Choi.

“I am glad that SFL is further reinforcing efforts to address some of the most immediate challenges Libya is facing. I would like to thank the Republic of Korea for this contribution. I also acknowledge professional engagement and valuable inputs of our Korean counterparts to supporting Libyan partners in identifying most pertinent stabilization needs and designing and implementing specific programmatic interventions under SFL 2- Stronger for Libya,’’ said Mr. Hajiyev.

With this new donation, the funds provided by South Korea to UNDP Libya initiatives total US$ 3 million.

The new SFL—Stronger for Libya will continue to enhance the capacity of the Government to deliver services to citizens, now giving a more effective voice to women and youth, and ensuring that local strategies flow from, are linked to, and contribute to reaching the national goal of strengthening the legitimate and internationally recognized state authorities and fostering national unity for all Libyans.

For more information, or media interviews please contact:

media.ly@undp.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.